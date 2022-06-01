England’s Conor Gallagher has ‘not really had time to think about’ club future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England’s Conor Gallagher has ‘not really had time to think about’ club future

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 3.30pm
Conor Gallagher picked up three England caps during his season-long loan at Crystal Palace (Nick Potts/PA)
Conor Gallagher insists he remains focused on England’s upcoming Nations League fixtures and not on his club future.

The Chelsea midfielder spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace and impressed enough to earn his first senior England call-up.

Gallagher, 22, will now be looking to add to his three caps as Gareth Southgate’s side travel to Hungary and Germany before hosting Italy and the reverse fixture against the Hungarians at Molineux.

It remains to be seen if he will stay at Stamford Bridge heading into next season and if he will be given a chance to show Blues boss Thomas Tuchel what he can do, especially with a World Cup on the horizon later this year.

But until then, Gallagher is aiming to put it to the back of his mind and help the Three Lions get a fine start to their Nations League campaign.

“I have not really had time to think about it, to be honest,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“The long season at Palace has only just finished really and then I have come here with England.

“That’s all I am thinking about, the next four games here. I want to do well. I have not really thought about it.”

England v Ivory Coast – International Friendly – Wembley Stadium
His spell at Palace was the fourth time Gallagher has been loaned out by Chelsea, following on from temporary moves to Charlton, Swansea and West Brom – all with differing success.

Gallagher admits there could still be further loans away from west London as he looks to continue his growth.

“I don’t know, to be honest with you,” he replied when asked if the Palace switch could be his last loan move.

“The loans have been brilliant, to be honest. Every loan team I have been at has been an amazing experience and to meet all the new players, guys, staff and managers.

“It has all helped me progress and develop as player, so I have loved it. Like I said, I am not sure. These four (England) games are all I am thinking about right now.”

