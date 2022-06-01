Talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Nations League opener against Greece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Nations League opener against Greece

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 3.59pm
Ian Baraclough’s Northern Ireland side will host Greece on Thursday night (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ian Baraclough’s Northern Ireland side will host Greece on Thursday night (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland kick off their new Nations League campaign when Greece visit Windsor Park on Thursday night.

The fixture is the first of a quadruple-header which will also see Ian Baraclough’s side face Cyprus away and at home, either side of a trip to Kosovo.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the talking points around Thursday’s match.

Room for improvement

Northern Ireland have never had a happy relationship with the Nations League. Their record in the competition makes for miserable reading: played 10, drawn two, lost eight and won none – scoring only six and conceding 18 along the way. They only avoided relegation the first time around as the competition was reformatted, but League C was the inevitable conclusion second time around. But having gone down, Northern Ireland start as top seeds in their group and with hope of finding a way to the European play-offs.

Greece is the word

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Sunderland v Aston Villa – Stadium of Light
Gus Poyet took over as Greece boss in February (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The visit of Gus Poyet’s men will bring back some happy memories for Northern Ireland fans – their last two meetings against the Piratiko were key victories during qualification for Euro 2016, 2-0 in Athens and 3-1 in Belfast. Since then Greece have also missed out on the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020, with their squad undergoing a rebuild as the 2004 European champions look to work their way back up the rankings. They have never been higher than League C in the Nations League.

Lafferty’s back

Northern Ireland v USA – International Friendly – Windsor Park
Kyle Lafferty’s last international goal came in 2016 (Liam McBurney/PA)

There’s a familiar face back in the 28-strong squad as Kyle Lafferty is called up for the first time in almost a year. The 34-year-old is Northern Ireland’s second-highest scorer with 20 goals for his country, but the last of them came in 2016, and he been overlooked in recent windows during a time when he took up a succession of short-term contracts at different clubs around Europe. But after scoring eight goals in 14 to help fire Kilmarnock back to the Scottish Premiership, he could hardly be ignored at a time when Josh Magennis is injured.

McMenamin’s moment

While Lafferty is a familiar face back is the squad, there are plenty of fresh ones too. While Shea Charles, Brodie Spencer and Charlie McCann have graduated from the under-21s, the most eye-catching call-up was Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin. The 26-year-old has never played for his country at any level, but after scoring 22 goals for Glentoran this season he was handed a chance to impress at an end-of-season training camp and has done enough to convince Baraclough he could have a role to play.

Davis’ future resolved

The timing of Rangers’ announcement of a new one-year deal for Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis was surely no coincidence. Confirmation came through on Tuesday night, ensuring the 37-year-old did not, for once, need to face any questions about the dreaded ‘retirement’ word as he handled media duties at Windsor Park.

