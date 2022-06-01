John Souttar believes it is the perfect time for him to join Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

John Souttar believes it is the perfect time for him to join Rangers

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 6.02pm
John Souttar has sealed his move to Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
John Souttar has sealed his move to Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

John Souttar believes he is at the perfect stage in his career to be joining Rangers.

The 25-year-old defender agreed a pre-contract with the Ibrox club in January and, after Gers failed in a bid to try to buy him from Hearts there and then, the transfer finally became official on Wednesday upon the expiry of his Jambos deal.

Souttar – who has signed a four-year contract – believes he is well equipped to handle the demands of playing for Rangers after forcing his way into the Scotland set-up during his six and a half years at Tynecastle

“It’s been a long time since I signed the pre-contact in January, but it’s a brilliant day for me and my family to join Rangers,” Souttar said, discussing his transfer for the first time in an interview with Rangers TV.

“It nearly happened in January, so it was obviously just dealing with that setback of it not happening and focusing on the football.

“It was difficult at the time but after it was over with, it was over with, so I just gave 100 per cent focus on the task at hand at Hearts.

“I’ve been brought up in Scotland so I know the size of the club, I know what it means to people.

“I think in this stage of my career, it’s brilliant to be joining (Rangers). I feel like I’m ready physically, mentally to join Rangers.

“I know the expectation and the challenges there, but I’m just really looking forward to it.”

Souttar was in the Hearts side that lost to Rangers in last month’s Scottish Cup final, just days after Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s team were defeated by Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties in the Europa League final. The defender believes he is joining a vibrant club.

“When I met the manager, it was exciting,” said the centre-back. “He gave me his thoughts on how he wanted to play and stuff like that, and it was exciting.

“I think there’s a lot of momentum around the club and it’s an exciting time to be here.

“When you join Rangers, it’s expected to win things every season, that’s the bare minimum, you expect to win things.

“That’s why you join Rangers, to come and win trophies, so I can’t wait to come in and experience that feeling.

“Coming to a big club like Rangers, it gives you that opportunity to play in Europe and to play at a high level and hopefully, by doing that, it will make me a mainstay for the national team.”

