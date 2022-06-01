Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba say goodbye – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association June 1 2022, 6.42pm Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba are free agents (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 1. Football Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba said goodbye. It has been an honour. Thank you! #HALAMADRID @RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/T7FL2LNRrD— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) June 1, 2022 🤍 #HALAMADRID pic.twitter.com/pogMmcLDwk— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) June 1, 2022 I feel privileged to have played for this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/YLT3lUHOmT— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) June 1, 2022 Zlatan talked the talk and walked the walk. Steven Gerrard chilled. John Terry reminisced. 🏴⚽️©️The biggest honour to captain your country 💙@England https://t.co/zET4qCa3Uz— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) June 1, 2022 Arsenal remembered Jose Reyes, three years on from his death. Remembering Jose Antonio Reyes.Never forgotten ❤️ pic.twitter.com/22Ye9dJuu0— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 1, 2022 Toby Alderweireld was honoured. Honoured to be a part of the new Walk of Fame alongside some fantastic players 💯🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/eqYe60YfEJ— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) June 1, 2022 Pascal Struijk reflected. A rollercoaster of a season! 🎢#MOT 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/NYqMlOcGmf— Pascal Struijk (@StruijkPascal) June 1, 2022 Golf Canadian Open bosses were not happy with Dustin Johnson’s decision to play in the opening event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. A statement from the RBC Canadian Open on Dustin Johnson’s decision to play in LIV golf event pic.twitter.com/BSahB3UeaX— RBC Canadian Open (@RBCCanadianOpen) June 1, 2022 Cricket Joe Root was buzzing. It's going to be a special week out there at Lord's. Can't wait to get going! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/zvku5yoJW4— Joe Root (@root66) June 1, 2022 Onwards for Sam Curran. Surrey v Gloucestershire ✅ onto tomorrow @surreycricket pic.twitter.com/2BsWLuDRZs— Sam Curran (@CurranSM) June 1, 2022 Cycling Chris Froome met a new friend. Crikey! She’s a beauty 😍🐍 pic.twitter.com/62mywRd2wr— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) June 1, 2022 Hockey Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh marked the start of Pride Month. Happy Pride Month! #Pride2022We are we and you are youWe’re the same and different tooLove is quiet – Love is loudThis month and all months we are PROUD pic.twitter.com/V4Q4mRxo9M— Kate Richardson-Walsh OLY (@katewalsh11) June 1, 2022 Darts Players hit the Big Apple. Watching The @Yankees win against The LA Angels with @macelkin180 pic.twitter.com/tbgjgPuiBd— James Wade (@JamesWade180) June 1, 2022 Hello New York 😍 pic.twitter.com/nOZZoYdpbE— Michael Smith (@Michael180Smith) May 31, 2022 Nice surprise, @HuluTheaterMSG @OfficialPDC @ModusDarts180 – media day 👌😎 pic.twitter.com/C0rzuQpTCl— Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) June 1, 2022 Boxing Dennis McCann was teaching. Me Showing @MeatballMolly How The Real MCcanns Fight 😉🤣👊🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/8tdHVd8LMQ— Dennis McCann (@ODennismccann) June 1, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close