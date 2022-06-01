Aston Villa seal deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aston Villa seal deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 7.46pm
Diego Carlos has joined Aston Villa (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Aston Villa have continued their early recruitment drive with the signing of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old Brazilian has arrived at Villa Park on a four-year deal after completing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has moved quickly to strengthen his squad ahead of next season, having already brought in Philippe Coutinho and Boubacar Kamara.

Carlos told Villa’s official website: “I am really happy because the Premier League is one of the best competitions.

“I always want to do the best for the club and the shirt I’m wearing.

“Even now I can’t believe I’m here because it’s a dream to compete in the Premier League.

“And now I have a very clear opportunity, I hope to give it 100 per cent my best, and to be able to play to the best of my ability.”

