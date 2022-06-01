Moeen Ali says ‘door is open’ for England Test return under Brendon McCullum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moeen Ali says ‘door is open’ for England Test return under Brendon McCullum

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 10.32pm
Moeen Ali says he would consider playing Test cricket again (Nigel French/PA)
Moeen Ali has revealed “the door is open” to an England Test comeback after new head coach Brendon McCullum offered him the chance to reverse his retirement.

The 34-year-old, who has just received an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, called time on his Test career last September after 64 appearances over seven years.

At the time he stated: “I’ve enjoyed Test cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I’ve done enough of it.”

But McCullum suggested last week that he was keen to open a dialogue with the likes of Moeen and fellow spinner Adil Rashid, who has been operating as a white-ball specialist for a number of years.

When told that his old Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate had retired, the New Zealander replied: “We’ll see.”

Now it seems Moeen, who is tantalisingly close to a couple of milestones with 195 Test wickets and 2,914 runs under his belt, could be persuaded.

He said: “Baz (McCullum) messaged me asking if I was ‘in’. We’ve had a chat and maybe in the future, potential tours or whatever, who knows?”

England Nets Session and Press Conference – Lord’s – Wednesday June 1st
Moeen has had contact from England’s new Test head coach Brendon McCullum, pictured (Adam Davy/PA)

“I have played with him in the Indian Premier League and really enjoyed the way he works. We spoke and he mentioned potentially, in the future, if there is a tour – or whenever, really – would I be available? I said ‘Call me at the time’. We’ll see – if and when he calls me, we’ll chat.

“The door is open. It’s always exciting when there is a new chapter and you would like to be a part of it. We had the same after the 2015 World Cup – what role you can play? In the white-ball stuff, it didn’t matter who was in the team or for how long, it was just making a difference for England. We’ll see.”

As a British Asian with Pakistani heritage, this winter’s Test tour of the country could be an attractive option for Moeen.

England have not visited since 2005 and are likely to need more than one spinner, meaning he would not be displacing incumbent slow bowler Jack Leach.

England v India – cinch Second Test – Day Four – Lord’s
Moeen, right, distanced himself from suggestions he was disillusioned under former captain Joe Root (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I don’t want to disrespect Leachy. It’s a difficult job – especially in England – and I know that,” he said.

“I back him, I’m right behind him. I don’t want to put anything on him or put any pressure there, because he’s a fantastic bowler.”

Moeen is also careful to distance himself from suggestions that he walked away due to disillusionment with former captain Joe Root, who has since passed the baton to Ben Stokes.

“I saw stuff about me not enjoying it under Rooty, but I did. He was always good to me,” he said.

“As an individual, he’s the best I have had. He’s a friend of mine and a great guy. When I retired I just found it hard to get going. I had a few niggles, I was tired, I wasn’t enjoying cricket as much as I should.”

