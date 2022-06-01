MP Tracey Crouch hoping fan-led football review will pave way for other sports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MP Tracey Crouch hoping fan-led football review will pave way for other sports

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 10.32pm
Tracey Crouch has been made a CBE (DCMS/PA handout)
MP Tracey Crouch, who has been made a CBE following her fan-led review into football, said she hopes the recommendations will help “set a template” for other sports.

Crouch chaired the review and published her findings last November, with a new regulator at the centre of the proposals and 47 recommendations aimed at making English football more financially sustainable.

The Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, which have been announced ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Crouch said she hopes her recommendations will be “implemented swiftly” and that she thinks they will make “a fundamental difference to the future governance of the game”.

Tracey Crouch speaks about review
Outlining her thoughts on the future of other sports, she told the PA news agency: “I think that governance in sport is always a really important issue and it’s constantly needing to evolve and to update.

“Hopefully the principles of the recommendations in the football review will help set a template for best practice in sport going forward.”

Crouch said she wanted to get involved in the review following a turbulent few years the game has faced.

“I think there have just been too many crises in football, which have led to some football clubs not able to continue in their existing form,” she said.

“That’s why I was asked to chair the review and we took lots of evidence and came up with the recommendations that we did.”

Platinum Jubilee
Last March, she returned to the House of Commons following a course of radiotherapy treatment she had for breast cancer.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and worked remotely during the pandemic while undergoing treatment.

Crouch said she felt “quite humbled” to be made a CBE for parliamentary and public service, and said it was a “nice surprise”.

She added: “I just honestly felt quite humbled (when she found out).

“It’s just really nice to be recognised for the work that I’ve done.”

