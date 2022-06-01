Wales captain Gareth Bale awarded MBE for services to football and charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wales captain Gareth Bale awarded MBE for services to football and charity

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 10.32pm
Gareth Bale has been awarded an MBE for services to football and charity (Simon Galloway/PA)
Gareth Bale has been awarded an MBE for services to football and charity (Simon Galloway/PA)

Wales captain Gareth Bale has been awarded an MBE for services to football and charity in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

The 32-year-old is arguably British football’s greatest export after a trophy-laden nine-year spell at Real Madrid.

Bale became the first UK player to win the Champions League on five occasions when Real beat Liverpool in Paris on Saturday – his final involvement for the Spanish club.

Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Stade de France
Gareth Bale on Saturday collected his fifth Champions League winner’s medal (Nick Potts/PA)

The Cardiff-born forward, who is Wales’ record goalscorer, began his career at Southampton and joined Tottenham in 2007.

Bale was twice named Professional Footballers’ Association player of the year at Spurs before moving to Real in 2013 for a then-world record fee of £85million.

He won LaLiga three times among many titles with Real and scored over 100 goals, including three in Champions League finals – one against Atletico Madrid in 2014 and two versus Liverpool four years later, the first of which was a stunning overhead kick.

Wales v Republic of Ireland – UEFA Nations League – League B – Group 4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Bale is Wales’ record goalscorer and has also donated to charities in his home country (Mike Egerton/PA)

He inspired Wales to qualification for the 2016 and 2020 European Championships, and will lead the way in their World Cup play-off final on Sunday.

Bale donated over one million euros to hospitals in Wales and Spain in April 2020 in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, and has also supported other charities in his home country.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner, who has spent two decades in the Premier League, also receives an MBE.

The 36-year-old was part of the Reds’ squad which won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season, but missed out on the Premier League and Champions League titles.

James Milner
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) and James Milner stand dejected following the Champions League final at the Stade de France (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was awarded an OBE, also for services to football and charity.

The 43-year-old won 81 England caps and six Premier League titles, and helped United to Champions League success in 2008.

Mike Summerbee, a star of the Manchester City side of the 1960s and 70s, receives an OBE, as does former Watford and England striker Luther Blissett.

Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand has worked as a TV pundit following his retirement from football (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Blissett is a patron of the Sporting Memories Foundation – a charity that tackles dementia, loneliness and depression through the power of sport.

Richard Bevan, the chief executive of the League Managers Association, has also been awarded an OBE, while former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough has been made an MBE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier