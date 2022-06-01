Eve Muirhead reflects on remarkable six months after being upgraded to OBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eve Muirhead reflects on remarkable six months after being upgraded to OBE

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 10.32pm
Ever Muirhead has been made an OBE (John Walton/PA)
Ever Muirhead has been made an OBE (John Walton/PA)

Eve Muirhead reflected on a remarkable change in fortunes after concluding the greatest season of her career by being upgraded to an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

The 32-year-old had looked set to miss out on a place at the Beijing Winter Olympics after making a poor start in the final qualification tournament in Holland in December.

But an extraordinary shift in momentum saw Muirhead’s team turn their campaign around, going on to sweep to gold in Beijing before Muirhead teamed up with Bobby Lammie to also claim the world mixed doubles crown in April.

Winter Olympics Package
Eve Muirhead (right) with team-mates (from left) Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds and Vicky Wright (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Muirhead gets an OBE to add to the MBE she received in 2020, while team-mates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith, and head coach David Murdoch, each receive an MBE, all for services to curling.

“There were times during this season that I would never have thought what I managed to go on and achieve was possible,” Muirhead told the PA news agency.

“It just goes to show that the team around me never gives up and that you can accomplish anything if you set your mind to it.

“I am absolutely delighted to be sharing this honour with my team-mates, because without them there’s no way I could have been in this position.”

Muirhead is currently taking a short break from the sport to consider her options. The next date in her diary is a summer trip to Buckingham Palace to receive the MBE, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After Beijing things did start to feel different, knowing I’d accomplished something I’d always dreamed of,” Muirhead added. “I’m making the most of a little break and I haven’t thought too much about the future just yet.

“But I can’t see myself stepping away from curling – it has been such a huge part of my life.”

Murdoch, who won an Olympic silver medal in Sochi in 2014 before enjoying double success as head coach of the GB curling squads this year, spoke of the “incredible honour and privilege” of
receiving an MBE.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Fourteen
David Murdoch (right) celebrates with Dodds and Muirhead (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 44-year-old, who also steered the GB men’s team to a silver medal in the Chinese capital, said: “It’s something you never think about.

“When I started curling in Lockerbie in the 1980s, curling wasn’t even an Olympic sport – it had no future as a professional sport. So, bearing all that in mind, this kind of honour of out of this world.

“It has been an extremely satisfying year. When I took the job it was very much about leading British curling to the top of the podium, so to see that come to fruition was an incredible moment for me.

“We are currently waiting on the investment process but we have a plan in place to be more successful and we know we can achieve even more.”

