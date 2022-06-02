On this day in 2008: Sven Goran-Eriksson departs Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2008: Sven Goran-Eriksson departs Manchester City

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 6.02am
Sven-Goran Eriksson was in charge of Manchester City for just one season (Dave Thompson/PA)
Sven-Goran Eriksson was in charge of Manchester City for just one season (Dave Thompson/PA)

Sven-Goran Eriksson departed Manchester City on this day in 2008 after just one season as manager.

Thousands of City fans had signed a petition in support of Eriksson, who had been appointed by Thaksin Shinawatra on a three-year deal days after the controversial Thai businessman and politician bought the club in July 2007.

But it did not save Eriksson, who had guided City to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League in his first job since leaving his post as England boss a year earlier.

Manchester City fans made clear their support of Sven-Goran Eriksson (Gareth Copley/PA)
Manchester City fans made clear their support of Sven-Goran Eriksson (Gareth Copley/PA)

Shinawatra had announced in April that Eriksson would be replaced in the summer due to “an avalanche of poor results” and his decision proved unpopular with both City’s players and fans.

City had made an impressive start to the 2007-08 season after investing in the likes of Elano, Martin Petrov, Vedran Corluka and Javier Garrido and victory over rivals Manchester United in the third game sent them top of the table.

They remained in the top six for the rest of 2007, but fortunes turned in the new year and Eriksson’s side began to slip down the table – despite a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in February, which sealed their first league double over United since the 1969-70 season.

City travelled to Middlesbrough on the final day of the season, with fans hanging “SOS – Save our Sven” flags in the away end at the Riverside, but the day ended in humiliation as City suffered an 8-1 defeat, having had Richard Dunne sent off in the 15th minute.

Sven-Goran Eriksson's last match in charge of City ended in an 8-1 defeat at Middlesbrough (Gareth Copley/PA)
Sven-Goran Eriksson’s last match in charge of City ended in an 8-1 defeat at Middlesbrough (Gareth Copley/PA)

Many claimed City’s players were effectively on strike in protest against Eriksson’s exit, but the result was never going to help his cause despite City qualifying for Europe, albeit via the UEFA Fair Play League.

Three weeks later, Eriksson’s exit was confirmed and he was announced as Mexico’s new head coach just 24 hours later.

City announced Mark Hughes as Eriksson’s replacement on June 4 and later that summer Shinawatra sold the club to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

