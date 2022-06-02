Manu Tuilagi to miss England’s tour of Australia due to knee surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manu Tuilagi to miss England’s tour of Australia due to knee surgery

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 11.26am Updated: June 2 2022, 11.42am
England and Sale Sharks centre Manu Tuilagi has undergone a knee operation (PA)
Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of England’s tour to Australia after undergoing a knee operation.

Tuilagi’s club Sale described it as “a routine procedure”, but it is another blow for the player during an injury-hit career.

The 31-year-old centre would undoubtedly have been a key part of England head coach Eddie Jones’ plans for three Tests against the Wallabies in July.

In a statement, Sale said: “Sale Sharks can confirm that Manu Tuilagi has undergone a routine procedure on his knee which will rule the 31-year-old out of this summer’s England tour to Australia.

“The club, in close consultation with England Rugby, have decided that a summer of rest and a full pre-season is the best course of action to ensure Manu is fit and available for Sale Sharks and England during a crucial year for both club and country.

“Everyone at the club wishes Manu all the best for his recovery and looks forward to seeing him at Carrington for the start of pre-season.”

England face Australia in Perth on July 2, then meet them in Brisbane seven days later and Sydney on July 16.

Manu Tuilagi has had a frustrating spell with injuries
Manu Tuilagi has had a frustrating spell with injuries (Adam Davy/PA)

Tuilagi had been due to make a first England appearance since the autumn in February’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Wales.

Jones selected him to start the game, but he was withdrawn just hours later because of a hamstring injury.

Tuilagi has won 46 England caps, but he has only played played twice for his country since March 2020.

His destructive carrying in midfield has been missed by club and country, with Jones to date unable to find an alternative capable of getting the team on to the front foot through force.

Tuilagi becomes the latest high-profile tour absentee after Exeter ruled back-row forward Sam Simmonds out of the trip due to a hip injury.

