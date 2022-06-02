Fallon Sherrock relishing return to big stage after missing out on tour card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Fallon Sherrock relishing return to big stage after missing out on tour card

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 2.12pm
Fallon Sherrock will make her American debut at Madison Square Garden (Tess Derry/PA)
Fallon Sherrock will make her American debut at Madison Square Garden (Tess Derry/PA)

Fallon Sherrock is determined to muscle her way back to the top of men’s darts and wants to continue to be a trailblazer for women.

The 27-year-old burst on the scene in 2019 after her historic run at the men’s World Championship and quickly became the face of women’s darts.

But, despite reaching the final of the Nordic Darts Masters last year, she has slipped off the radar, having failed to win a PDC Tour Card for 2022.

She returns to the big stage this weekend, though, as part of a stellar line-up for the US Darts Masters at Madison Square Garden in New York, which kicks off the 2022 World Series of Darts.

“It is my first time to America and there couldn’t be a better place to come,” she told the PA news agency.

“It is really exciting, I am really excited I have still got the opportunity to come.

“I love playing on the big stage with all of the crowds. Not getting my tour card was a kick in the teeth. I tried my best, it wasn’t good enough at the time. But I love being on the big stage.

“I think if I can win a match here, trying to get my foot in America would be one of the best things I could do, trying to publicise myself a little bit more.

“I feel really privileged that I have got the opportunity to represent women in darts, playing in this event and others. Hopefully I can go with a bang.

“My target for the rest of the year is get to Ally Pally again, do well in the women’s events, play well in the World Series events and establish myself on this circuit.

“Trying to push the players and play to a level where I can get to the big events at home. There are all the events that I want to qualify for, that is my aim, to get back to where I was and be better than last time.

“This is what I could achieve on a regular basis if I carry on achieving these goals. This is something I want to keep doing.”

Sherrock begins her campaign in New York against qualifier Leonard Gates on Friday evening.

World champion Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, Gary Anderson and James Wade are also in action.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier