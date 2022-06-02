Toughest 10 days of my career – Andy Robertson rues play-off heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Toughest 10 days of my career – Andy Robertson rues play-off heartbreak

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 2.32pm
Andy Robertson in action against Ukraine (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Andy Robertson in action against Ukraine (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland captain Andy Robertson admits he is suffering the worst emotions of his football career after a number of near misses in huge games.

But the Liverpool player is more concerned about the feeling of loss among his Scotland team-mates after their World Cup hopes were dashed by Ukraine.

A 3-1 Hampden defeat in the play-off semi-finals on Wednesday means Scotland’s long wait for a first World Cup experience since 1998 continues.

The defeat followed quickly from Liverpool’s Champions League final reverse against Real Madrid and being pipped by Manchester City amid late drama on the final day of the Premier League season.

Liverpool v Real Madrid
Robertson after defeat by Real in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)

Robertson has also come in for criticism after being filmed drinking beer on Liverpool’s open top bus tour three days before the game with Ukraine.

The 28-year-old said: “Personally, it’s been the toughest 10 days of my football career, of course it has been. Emotionally, mentally, physically, everything. So it’s not been great.

“But to be honest I will deal with that myself, I will go away and think about that myself.

“But I am just gutted for those lads in there. Obviously I was desperate for them to get to a World Cup and play on the biggest stage and unfortunately we have fallen short.

“But we need to be ready the next time it comes around. The way it is with international football, people get older and you never know when your last chance of it will be. That’s why it hurts so much.”

Only Craig Gordon prevented Ukraine being out of sight before Callum McGregor made it 2-1 in the 79th minute, and Scotland’s late pressure came to nothing before they were caught out on the counter-attack with the last kick of the ball.

Ukraine caused Scotland all sorts of problems as they picked up good possession in dangerous areas and Steve Clarke’s men looked nothing like the team that had won their final six games in the qualifying group.

“We didn’t put a performance in that deserved to go through,” Robertson said. “We didn’t quite get our foot on the ball. They settled quicker. Usually in these games the team that settles quicker has the upper hand, and that’s what happened.

“We didn’t play our football until it was too late. We knew they were going to tire but we didn’t start really putting pressure on them until the last 15 when you are 2-0 down and you start chasing the game and you leave yourselves open to counter-attacks.

“But we had to push and we gave it a fight for the last 15, but that’s not good enough to win a game.”

Scotland v Ukraine
Robertson hugs Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko at the end of the game (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There were unprecedented emotions surrounding the game as Ukraine returned to action for the first time since the invasion of Russia in February.

When asked if that had impacted on the game, Robertson said: “I can’t answer for them. I know we were highly motivated, highly determined to get to the World Cup, something we have never achieved before. You would need to ask them how emotional or determined they were.”

Scotland will need to improve to make their Nations League campaign a success given that Ukraine are also in their group.

They now prepare for a double-header against Armenia either side of a trip to the Republic of Ireland as they look to get off to a quick start in a competition which proved a passageway to the previous European Championship finals and could be again.

Robertson said: “Look, we are building something here. I believe sometimes you need to take bumps in the road and this is certainly a huge one.

“But we have already been to one (major finals) and we have to try and get to another.

“Obviously the Nations League was the way in last time to the Euros and that starts next week. So we need to be ready for that and we need to be ready for the Euro campaign.

“We had a really good campaign this time round that secured the play-off but the play-off game we weren’t good enough unfortunately.”

