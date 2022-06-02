Scott Allan and Drey Wright released by Hibernian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Allan and Drey Wright are among the players being released by Hibernian.

Hibs have also confirmed the departures of Alex Gogic, Jamie Murphy, Sean Mackie and Innes Murray, who all ended last season on loan with other clubs.

Allan made 129 appearances for Hibs during three spells but found first-team starts hard to come by last term.

Former St Johnstone midfielder Wright made 22 appearances last season.

Rocky Bushiri, Sylvester Jasper and James Scott had also departed after loan spells as new manager Lee Johnson prepares to put his stamp on the squad.