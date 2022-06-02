Scott Allan and Drey Wright released by Hibernian By Press Association June 2 2022, 2.38pm Scott Allan, left, is leaving Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scott Allan and Drey Wright are among the players being released by Hibernian. Hibs have also confirmed the departures of Alex Gogic, Jamie Murphy, Sean Mackie and Innes Murray, who all ended last season on loan with other clubs. Allan made 129 appearances for Hibs during three spells but found first-team starts hard to come by last term. Former St Johnstone midfielder Wright made 22 appearances last season. Rocky Bushiri, Sylvester Jasper and James Scott had also departed after loan spells as new manager Lee Johnson prepares to put his stamp on the squad. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier 5 key moments from stunning Arbroath season, including Rugby Park rollercoaster, December turning point and Scott Allan signing that never was Scott Wright handed start for Rangers in Europa League final David Gray hails ‘great professional’ Darren McGregor after Hibs see off Saints James Scott hits hat-trick as Hibernian end season with convincing win