Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill believes future is bright for seniors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill believes future is bright for seniors

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 5.00pm
Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill believes the future is bright for the senior team (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill believes the future is bright for the senior team (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill is adamant that the future is bright for the national team despite Wednesday’s disappointment against Ukraine.

A 3-1 Hampden play-off defeat ensured Scotland’s long wait to reach a World Cup finals carries on for at least another four years.

Gemmill was involved in the last trip in 1998 and is now helping Steve Clarke by developing players for the future.

The likes of Billy Gilmour, Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson have gone into the full squad when they were still eligible for Gemmill’s team and he believes the emerging talent can ensure he is no longer one of the last players to be part of a Scotland World Cup squad.

Gemmill said: “Of course, it just shows how difficult it is and there is no guarantee.

“I know the progress that Steve feels he has made with the team and they are pushing harder than ever.

“I think there has been real progress and, I know it’s not the World Cup, but a new competition starts next week and the focus will be there again. They have shown they can do it in the past recently with the Euros.

“I think it’s an exciting time for the national team. I think there is a good, real nucleus of players that are doing exceptionally well at club level and you can see it coming together for the full squad.”

Gemmill, whose side face away trips to Belgium and Denmark this month, added: “I understand it’s easy for me to say that because I am involved in the pathway of helping develop these players but I have seen it and I think 15-16 of the players have come through the 21s in the last few years.

“I know how determined these players are, how focused they are, how proud they are to play for Scotland.

“So I definitely feel that the talent is there and that we’re close.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier