Defiant Scott Allan not about to give up on game despite release by Hibernian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Allan declared he had “plenty of football left in me” after being released by Hibernian.

Allan and former St Johnstone midfielder Drey Wright are among six players confirmed as leaving Easter Road.

Hibs also announced the departures of Alex Gogic, Jamie Murphy, Sean Mackie and Innes Murray, who all ended last season on loan with other clubs.

Allan made 129 appearances for Hibs during three spells but found regular first-team starts hard to come by after returning from a four-month absence in January 2021 after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Reflecting on his Hibs career in a statement posted on Twitter, the 30-year-old said: “There have been some great highs and some very difficult lows. On and off the pitch.

“I worked hard to come back from a pretty bad place. There’s plenty of football left in me and I’m looking forward to whatever comes next.”

The former Celtic player added: “The one constant has been the support of some brilliant people. There are too many to list them all but they know who they are and if they ever need anything they know just to ask.”

Allan made special mention of former chief executive Leeann Dempster and ex-managers Neil Lennon and Jack Ross plus the medical department but added: “I could go on and on. It’s been a privilege to work with them all. If you strip a club back, it’s the people that make it and no one should ever take the guys like that for granted.

“The same goes for supporters who have always treated me so well and picked me up when I needed it. Thank you.”

Rocky Bushiri, Sylvester Jasper and James Scott had also departed after loan spells as new manager Lee Johnson prepares to put his stamp on the squad.