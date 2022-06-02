Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou thriving on insecurity of short-term contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou thriving on insecurity of short-term contract

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 6.02pm
Ange Postecoglou is not bothered about contracts (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits he thrives on the insecurity of football as he dismissed any notion that his Parkhead contract is a problem.

Postecoglou signed a rolling one-year contract when he arrived in Scotland a year ago, the type of deal Celtic have favoured for their managers in recent years.

The former Australia head coach delivered the league title and Premier Sports Cup in his first season despite a major transition on and off the pitch at Celtic Park.

That success prompted some fans and observers to suggest Celtic tie their manager down on a longer deal and for Postecoglou to take advantage of his bargaining power to get some long-term security.

But the 56-year-old told Australian outlet Sportsday Radio: “I have never worried about that. Long-term contracts in coaching really mean absolute Jack, mate, as anyone will tell you.

“I have never worried about my contract length or security. I kind of work as if I will be there forever, knowing that I won’t be.

“I am really happy at the football club. I have had an amazing year, amazing support, and it’s everything I have ever wanted in a football club. It’s a massive club, it’s geared for success.

“I am a driven guy in terms of success. We have Champions League football next season. They are the kind of things that are important to me. Contracts and all those other factors that people are more interested in just don’t enter my thinking.

“I am very happy where I am and as long the club want me to stay, I will be sticking around.

“What drives me is the insecurity of it. What drives me is the challenge of what’s next and as long as that challenge is there, that’s what gets me up in the morning and has me coaching at my best.

“Managers and coaches, we love the fact that on the weekend our future is always on a knife-edge.”

Postecoglou revealed that he and his family have had to adjust their lifestyle to deal with the attention in and around Glasgow, adding: “You can’t escape it.

“It meant adjusting in terms of lifestyle with the family. We try to keep as normal as possible but the first few times we ventured out to shopping centres we discovered that that can’t happen any more, particularly for the family.

“But everyone was really welcoming and I guess having success helps that, but it was an adjustment in terms of the instant recognition people have of me as opposed to when I was back home.

“At the same time, I love it, people passionate about sport, passionate about their football club. That’s the stuff I love so I am happy to fit into that.”

