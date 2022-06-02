Juan Mata bids farewell to Manchester United – Thursday’s sporting social

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Juan Mata bids farewell to Manchester United – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 7.14pm
Juan Mata’s Old Trafford exit was announced on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 2.

Football

Juan Mata became the latest Manchester United player revealed to be leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Paul Pogba showed solidarity with Jesse Lingard after their exits were announced on Wednesday.

Rio Ferdinand celebrated landing an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Wales star Gareth Bale was delighted to be given an MBE.

Mohamed Salah was coming to terms with Liverpool’s loss in the Champions League final.

While the European champions were busy building for next season by signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea.

Sergio Aguero toasted Argentina’s victory over Italy in the Finalissima match at Wembley, tweeting: “My brothers. I love you, thanks for sharing this moment with me.”

Bastian Schweinsteiger reserved praise for centre-back colossus Giorgio Chiellini despite Italy’s defeat.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen wished the new-look England set-up well before the first Test against New Zealand got under way at Lord’s.

If the shoe fits…

…and the cap.

Ben Stokes and his team were thinking about former England international Graham Thorpe, who has been unwell, as they stepped out.

Sam Billings appreciated the Lord’s tribute to the late Shane Warne.

Tennis

Iga Swiatek was celebrating reaching the final in Paris.

And Coco Gauff.

Golf

Bubba Watson shared an injury update.

Gridiron

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were on the golf course.

