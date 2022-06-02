England will look to eke out early advantage in first Test against New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England will look to eke out early advantage in first Test against New Zealand

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 8.24pm Updated: June 2 2022, 8.25pm
England opened their summer under new captain Ben Stokes in chaotic fashion, with 17 wickets falling on the first day of the Test against New Zealand at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

England opened their summer under new captain Ben Stokes in chaotic fashion, with 17 wickets falling on the first day of the Test against New Zealand at Lord’s.

England had rattled through the Kiwis’ batting line up, dismissing them for just 132 in exactly 40 overs with Matthew Potts and James Anderson taking four wickets apiece.

But England’s batting frailties returned as they collapsed to 116 for seven at stumps, with work still to do to earn a first-innings advantage.

A first for England

Jack Leach was forced to leave the field with a potential head injury in the first session, with England later confirming the spinner would not play any further part in the Test after exhibiting symptoms of concussion. Matt Parkinson was confirmed to replace Leach for his Test debut and became England’s first-ever concussion replacement.

Picture of the day

Stokes wore a shirt with Graham Thorpe’s number on it for the toss (ECB)

Stokes donned a shirt bearing the name and cap number (564) of Graham Thorpe, who won 100 Test caps and lost his job as England’s assistant coach after the Ashes. Thorpe is currently seriously ill and in hospital.

Number of the day

Potts finished his first day in an English shirt with four wickets (Adam Davy/PA)

Matthew Potts became player number 704 to be awarded an England Test cap. The Durham seamer claimed his maiden Test wicket with his fifth delivery on the international scene, and ended the day with four for 13 from 9.2 when he left the field with cramp.

Shane Warne

The players, fans and coaches all stood for 23 seconds of applause in memory of the Australian (Adam Davy/PA)

Lord’s paid tribute to the late Australian leg spinner with players, coaches and supporters rising for 23 seconds of applause at the end of the 23rd over. The Sky commentary box was also renamed in his honour.

What’s next for England?

England will have to dig deep on the second morning to eke as much out of their lower order as they can to take an advantage in the first innings after losing five wickets in 28 balls to close on 116 for seven. Much will be riding on the shoulders of Ben Foakes if England are going to move into a position of strength at Lord’s.

