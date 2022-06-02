Sam Curran stars with bat and ball for Surrey in victory over Hampshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Curran stars with bat and ball for Surrey in victory over Hampshire

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 10.30pm
Sam Curran was the star with bat and ball as Surrey thrashed Hampshire (John Walton/PA)
Sam Curran shone with bat and ball as Surrey maintained their winning start in the Vitality Blast with an emphatic victory over winless Hampshire on Thursday.

Curran top-scored with a rapid 69 from 38 balls and then took five for 30 as Surrey powered to a 72-run win at The Oval to claim top spot in the South Group.

Curran put on 131 for the second wicket with Will Jacks (64 from 36 balls) and Sunil Narine (52 from 23) weighed in with another half-century as the hosts ran up 228 for four.

The trio hit 14 sixes between them and Laurie Evans added another two in his 25 not out.

James Fuller made 43 in the Hawks’ response but became one of Curran’s five victims as his side were bowled out for 156.

Glamorgan eased to a six-wicket win over Essex in the other match in the group in Cardiff.

Michael Hogan (three for 21) and Michael Neser (three for 13) starred as the Eagles were limited to 113 for nine.

Sam Northeast’s run-a-ball 44 then laid the foundation as Glamorgan finished the job with 19 balls to spare.

Leicestershire ended Birmingham’s winning start in the North Group as they held on for a tense five-run win at Edgbaston.

The Foxes posted a moderate 152 for nine but then bowled and fielded superbly to keep the home side off top spot.

Scott Steel led the way for the visitors with a T20-best 72. but only Ben Mike (34) offered much support in the face of fine bowling from spinners Jake Lintott (four for 27) and Danny Briggs (two for 25).

Alex Davies also became the first Bears wicketkeeper to claim five victims in a T20 innings with three catches and two stumpings.

Davies then hit an enterprising 43 from 31 balls in the Bears’ reply, but the Foxes took regular wickets and restricted them to 147 for nine.

Carlos Brathwaite was left unbeaten on 28, while Rehnan Ahmed and Mike took three wickets apiece.

