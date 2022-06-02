Lee Carsley eager to get waiting over as England Under-21s face Czech Republic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lee Carsley eager to get waiting over as England Under-21s face Czech Republic

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 10.32pm
England Under-21s head coach Lee Carsley is ready for the Czech Republic (Martin Rickett/PA)
England Under-21s head coach Lee Carsley is ready for the Czech Republic (Martin Rickett/PA)

Boss Lee Carsley admits he has been preparing for England Under-21s’ crunch trip to the Czech Republic for months.

The Young Lions go to Ceske Budejovice on Friday aiming to reel in the Group G leaders and move closer to qualifying for Euro 2023.

They are three points behind with two games in hand and also face Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia to complete qualifying this month.

Their last competitive match was a 3-0 win in Albania in March and Carsley has had plenty of time to get ready.

“I’ve been planning for this game for so long. I’ve been watching the Czech Republic for most days, to the point of overkill,” he said.

“It’s difficult to deal with the big gaps, because I love coaching. I love developing players but it’s difficult to develop when I’m not with them. When they’re on camp, I can’t smother them.

“I love the camps, the games. Every game seems to have been must-win and I’m fully aware of that.

“Against the Czech Republic in November (a 3-1 win) we managed the second half better but I’ve got conflicting feelings about it. We managed the game better but our style went a little bit. We weren’t as dominant in possession as I would like us to have been.

“We had a couple of breakaways but it’s something we need to be aware of – that match management.”

Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis will skipper the side having trained with the seniors this week.

Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey, Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun also joined Gareth Southgate’s squad at St George’s Park with Harwood-Bellis eager for more.

He said: “Obviously it was a huge achievement, going up and experiencing that with some of the best players in the world. The intensity was huge and the standard was very good. I feel like I took to it all right and couldn’t have enjoyed it more. Hopefully I can use that experience.

“It wasn’t just (training against) Harry Kane, they’re all very good. The quality is ridiculous. I’ve obviously trained with the City lads but not the others like that before.

“You get the taste of it and want more but I know it’s not going to be easy to get there full time.”

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott has pulled out of Friday’s qualifier after testing positive for Covid.

Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon and Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, who spent the season on loan at Huddersfield, have withdrawn.

“Harvey has Covid but we’re hoping he joins up with us later on,” added Carsley. “He came in here, had his dinner and woke up the next day with a sore throat and a headache.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier