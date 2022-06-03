Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff set up final meeting – day 12 at the French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff set up final meeting – day 12 at the French Open

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 4.31am
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff (PA)
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff (PA)

Iga Swiatek will meet Coco Gauff in a fresh-faced women’s singles final at Roland Garros.

Swiatek, 20, the world number one and top seed, swept aside Russia’s Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1.

Gauff, the 18-year-old American, followed suit with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Italian Martina Trevisan.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 12 at the French Open.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Coco Gauff and chair umpire Marijana Veljovic check for a ball mark (Christophe Ena/AP)

Matches of the day

Gauff put in a fine display to secure a place in her first grand slam final. Trevisan made a lot of noise with her ear-splitting post-shot grunt but it could not knock the teenager out of her stride. Swiatek had earlier dismantled Kasatkina, winning 10 of the last 11 games and 20 of the final 23 points, finishing the job with an ace.

Stats of the day

  • Gauff is the youngest player to reach a Grand Slam women's singles final since Maria Sharapova at 2004 Wimbledon.
  • The youngest player to reach the French Open women's singles final since Kim Clijsters in 2001.
  • The youngest American to reach a Grand Slam women's singles final since Serena Williams at the 1999 US Open.
  • The youngest American to reach the French Open women's singles final since Andrea Jaeger in 1982.

Quote of the day

Message of the day

Mixed emotions

Japan’s Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof of Norway overcame the unseeded duo of Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen 7-6 (5) 6-2 to win their first major titles in the mixed doubles.

Brit watch

Britain’s five-time grand slam champion Alfie Hewett was well beaten by Gustavo Fernández in the semi-final of the men’s wheelchair singles.

Up next

It’s the turn of the men on Friday and birthday boy Rafael Nadal starts us off against world number three Alexander Zverev. The 13-time winner will be in action from around 2pm UK time. After that Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud faces Croatian veteran Marin Cilic.

