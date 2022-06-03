Phil Foden out of England games against Hungary and Germany due to coronavirus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Phil Foden out of England games against Hungary and Germany due to coronavirus

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 1.02pm Updated: June 3 2022, 1.05pm
Phil Foden (Adam Davy/PA)
Phil Foden (Adam Davy/PA)

Phil Foden will miss England’s Nations League games with Hungary and Germany after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Manchester City star has been sent home from the Three Lions, but boss Gareth Southgate says he should be available for the games against Italy and Hungary at Molineux.

Southgate said: “Phil Foden has tested positive for Covid so he has had to leave.

“Hopefully he will be able to meet up when we come back from Germany. It depends on his symptoms and how his breathing is. It affects everyone differently.”

Southgate revealed defenders Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi were injured and would miss out against Hungary, while Raheem Sterling is a doubt having missed some training sessions.

He added: “Fikayo and Marc Guehi arrived with injuries but are progressing well. They won’t be involved in tomorrow’s game but might be OK for Germany.

“Raheem has missed a couple of sessions.”

The Three Lions are playing at the Puskas Arena again, where they were subject to sickening racist abuse last time they played there. The game is technically being played behind closed doors even though there will be 30,000 in attendance.

Southgate said: “We have got to deal with whatever comes to us. We have made our feelings clear on where we stand on inclusivity and our feelings in terms of racism and its unacceptability.

“Hopefully the young people in the stadium will realise why this opportunity has happened. We have got to keep doing the right things and setting the right example.”

