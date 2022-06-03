Man City Women sign Venezuela striker Deyna Castellanos on three-year contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man City Women sign Venezuela striker Deyna Castellanos on three-year contract

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 4.45pm
Deyna Castellanos scored 23 goals in 58 appearances for Atletico Madrid (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City Women have signed Venezuela striker Deyna Castellanos on a three-year deal.

Venezuela captain Castellanos, 23, will officially join City on July 1 when her contract with Atletico Madrid expires.

Castellanos said: “I’m very happy to be a Manchester City player – it is a huge move for myself in my career and I can’t wait for it to begin.

“Looking around at all the facilities here, it is just amazing. I believe that this club will help to improve me as a player, and I hope that I can help Manchester City too.

“I have chosen the number 10 shirt too as I played with that number in college and scored some great goals wearing it, so hopefully I will be able to create many more good memories with it here at City.”

Born in Maracay, Venezuela, Castellanos moved to the United States in 2016 for university and spent three years with Florida State Seminoles, where she scored 48 goals in 82 appearances.

Castellanos, who won the FIFA Best Women’s Player of the Year award in 2017, aged just 18, scored 23 goals in 58 appearances for Atletico, who she joined in 2020, and has scored 12 goals in 25 appearances for Venezuela.

City head coach Gareth Taylor added: “We’re thrilled to have Deyna on board. She is a player we have admired for a long time and we’re so pleased that we have been able to finally bring her to the club.

“She is an incredibly exciting player and her inclusion in the FIFA Best shortlist at just 18 speaks volumes about her impact on the game at such a young age and what a talent she is.”

