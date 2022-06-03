Rafael Nadal reaches French Open final after Alexander Zverev injured in fall By Press Association June 3 2022, 5.32pm Alexander Zverev retired from the French Open semi-finals after a fall (Christophe Ena/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the French Open after opponent Alexander Zverev was forced to retire injured. In distressing scenes, German third seed Zverev fell and injured himself at the end of the second set, yelling in pain as Nadal rushed around the net to help. 👏#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/92f8AhegIQ— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2022 Zverev was helped to his feet but taken off the court in a wheelchair for treatment. He re-emerged on crutches to inform the umpire that he could not continue. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Protester delays French Open semi-final Rafael Nadal feels ‘very sorry’ for Alexander Zverev over horrific ankle injury Rafael Nadal reaches French Open final after Alexander Zverev injured in fall Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff set up final meeting – day 12 at the French Open