England will hope to break stubborn New Zealand partnership in first Test

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 7.38pm
England struggled after lunch on day two against a century stand between Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell (Adam Davy/PA)
England struggled after lunch on day two as a century stand between Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell shifted the momentum in New Zealand’s favour at Lord’s.

After 17 wickets fell on day one, a further seven were added in the first two sessions of day two before the fifth-wicket partnership settled into what could prove to be a match-winning innings.

England debut number two

After Matthew Potts made his debut on the first day at Lord’s, it was Matt Parkinson’s turn on the second. The spinner was drafted in on day one as a concussion replacement for the injured Jack Leach, and was required to bat as his first England involvement, scoring eight runs.

Stat of the day

The end of the first innings was the third time in a Lord’s Test since 1909 that both sides have been bowled out for under 150, and the first time it has happened in England since 1954

Picture of the day

Potts dismissed Williamson twice inside two days at Lord's
Matthew Potts dismissed Kane Williamson twice inside two days at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

Potts continued where he left off on the first day, claiming two wickets in the first session, including Kane Williamson for the second time in two days. The Kiwi captain made just 17 runs in the Test.

Tweet of the day

The action at Lord’s was drawing admirers from around the world, including Australia captain Pat Cummins, who praised the English conditions that have seen 24 wickets fall in two days.

What’s next?

England v New Zealand – First LV= Insurance Test Series – Day Two – Lord’s
Matt Parkinson will hope to mark his Test debut with a wicket (Adam Davy/PA)

With a chance of rain forecast over the weekend, England will be wanting to make the most of the new ball at the start of day three and start their chase with more confidence than they showed in their first innings. Parkinson will also be hoping for a maiden Test wicket on debut.

