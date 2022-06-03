Paul Bodin ‘wouldn’t wish’ penalty woe on anyone as Wales face Ukraine showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Bodin ‘wouldn’t wish’ penalty woe on anyone as Wales face Ukraine showdown

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 10.32pm
Paul Bodin scores a penalty for Swindon (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Paul Bodin scores a penalty for Swindon (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Paul Bodin hopes Wales’ World Cup dream is not decided by penalties after becoming a spot-kick villain nearly 30 years ago.

With Wales needing to beat Romania at home to qualify for the 1994 World Cup, the score was 1-1 when Bodin thudded a 63rd-minute penalty against the visitors’ crossbar.

Romania went on to win 2-1 that night at Cardiff Arms Park in November 1993, qualifying for the following summer’s World Cup in the United States.

Paul Bodin
Paul Bodin was a regular penalty taker during his playing days (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales have not been as close to qualifying for a World Cup since, but beating Ukraine in Sunday’s play-off decider would end a 64-year absence from the finals.

Bodin said: “I certainly hope it doesn’t come down to penalties.

“If it goes to a penalty shoot-out then you guarantee someone is going to be a villain, and someone is going to be a hero.

“I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. I hope the game can be sorted in normal time, or extra time.

“We’ve got enough firepower, and as long as we can keep them out, which we’ve done well at Cardiff City Stadium, we’ve got a great chance.

“It’s been a great home for us, and Ukraine will know they’re in for a tough game.”

Full-back Bodin was Wales’ regular penalty taker in the early 90s, despite having celebrated forwards Dean Saunders, Ian Rush, Mark Hughes and a young Ryan Giggs as international team-mates.

He had scored all three of his previous penalties for Wales, and was known for drilling his spot-kicks rather than placing them.

Bodin struck the Romania penalty so hard that it flew back off the bar high over his head.

Fate decreed that Bodin would score from the spot against Ipswich in the Premier League just three days later.

“It was a long time ago now but we still remember it,” said Bodin, who three decades on from his spot-kick anguish is Wales Under-21s manager.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever put it to bed because it’s in the record books.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t quite get there with the likes of Rushie, Sparky, Deano and Giggsy.

“But there’s a real spirit in this group now, and they’ve got the experience to draw on from the European qualifying campaigns.

Wales v Czech Republic – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Manager Robert Page has taken Wales to within one win of the World Cup finals (Nick Potts/PA)

“They’ve had many big nights now, so it’s not as if they’re going into this without any experience.

“Rob (Page, manager) is getting the best out of the players, and let’s hope that, come June 5, we can all celebrate.

“Maybe I’ll have an extra glass of champagne that night myself.”

