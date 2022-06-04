Iga Swiatek blows Coco Gauff away to win second French Open title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Iga Swiatek blows Coco Gauff away to win second French Open title

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 3.40pm Updated: June 4 2022, 3.56pm
Iga Swiatek continued her winning streak (Christophe Ena/AP)
Iga Swiatek continued her winning streak (Christophe Ena/AP)

Iga Swiatek cemented her place at the top of women’s tennis with a commanding victory over Coco Gauff in the final of the French Open.

The number one seed swept to a second Roland Garros title thanks to a 6-1 6-3 demolition of 18-year-old Gauff.

With superstar Poland striker Robert Lewandowski watching on Court Philippe Chatrier, Swiatek’s sharp-shooting and ruthless finishing was too much for the American and capped an astonishing winning run.

Elevated to world number one following Ashleigh Barty’s shock retirement in March, the 21-year-old Pole has proved an unstoppable force ever since.

Her 35-match winning streak takes her level with Venus Williams for the most consecutive victories this century.

She has also won six straight titles, the first woman to do so since Justine Henin in 2008.

It was a tough afternoon for Gauff, in her first grand slam final, but she did not help herself despite saying beforehand that there was no pressure on her.

The teenager, who burst onto the scene at Wimbledon three years ago, made a nervous start with a double fault in her opening game helping Swiatek to an immediate break.

Coco Gauff congratulates Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek had too much for Coco Gauff (Michel Euler/AP)

Gauff saved four break points in her next service game but succumbed to a fifth with a wild forehand, which was becoming a feature of the match already.

Swiatek was beginning to be tested, though, as Gauff finally got on the board with a service hold, but the top seed’s fist pump was on show for the first time when a forehand clipped the corner to move her 5-1 ahead.

And when yet another Gauff forehand drifted wide, Swiatek had wrapped up the opening set in only 32 minutes.

But Gauff clearly felt she was still in the match and cleverly fashioned two break points at the start of the second set, Swiatek duly obliging with a wayward forehand of her own.

However, rinse and repeat, another double fault and a loose forehand brought Swiatek back on serve and the next break soon followed.

Gauff bravely held for 5-3, but with dark clouds gathering in the Parisian skies and thunder in the distance, storm Swiatek blew her opponent away.

After receiving the Suzanne-Lenglen cup, Swiatek said: “First I want to congratulate you (Gauff) because you are doing an amazing job.

“You are progressing all the time. You will find it and you will be there, I am pretty sure of that.

“I want to thank my team, you guys, I mean, oh my god, without you I wouldn’t be here, I’m sure of that. I’m glad every piece has come together and we can do this. We deserve to be here. Thanks for your full support all the time no matter what.

“Also to my Dad, I wouldn’t be here without him, so I have to thank him for everything. Everyone who is in my box, thank you all.”

A tearful Gauff reflected on a chastening first experience of a major final.

“Congratulations Iga, what you have done these past few months has been amazing,” she said.

“Hopefully we can play many finals and I can get a win on you one of these days.

“I’d like to thank my team. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to get this one today.”

