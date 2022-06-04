Stuart Broad says Ben Stokes’ reprieve lifted England to hit back at Lord’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stuart Broad says Ben Stokes’ reprieve lifted England to hit back at Lord’s

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 8.28pm
Ben Stokes was given a reprieve which lifted England’s spirits (Adam Davy/PA)
Ben Stokes was given a reprieve which lifted England’s spirits (Adam Davy/PA)

Stuart Broad admitted the England dressing room was bouncing after a no-ball spared captain Ben Stokes and gave him the chance to reclaim the momentum in a thrilling first LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand.

Fortunes have swung back and forth on multiple occasions over the course of three absorbing days at Lord’s, with a minor foot fault by Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme in the fourth innings shaping up to be one of the deciding moments.

Home skipper Stokes chopped the seamer down into his stumps with just one run under his belt and was walking off the field in frustration when replays showed the seamer’s boot planted over the line.

Stokes could barely have asked for a better 31st birthday gift and threw himself a fitting party, smashing his way to 54 to put the pressure back on the tourists.

Joe Root’s composed knock of 77 not out continued to turn the chase in England’s favour, with another 61 needed at 216 for five, but Broad revealed the impact Stokes’ good luck had on his team-mates.

“I can’t play that down, there was big energy,” he said of the moment Stokes turned to resume his innings.

“It was (batting coach) Marcus Trescothick who had an earpiece in and when we were all saying ‘oh no’ he just went ‘It’s a no ball! It’s a no ball!’.

“We all looked up at the screen and saw Stokesy turning back around and of course that gives the whole changing room a lift.

“We’ve been on the flip side of that a few times and it does hurt. It also freed Stokesy up a bit to play how he wanted to play.”

He proceeded to swing for the fences, launching Ajaz Patel for three muscular sixes and adding five fours to turn the pressure back on a bowling side who had already taken four cheap wickets.

“He’s a situation player, isn’t he? I think he’s really suits him when the situation is laid out for him and he’s got a target to chase,” said Broad.

“He’s at his best when he’s got the game on the line and that’s always a sign of a world-class player. The way Rooty and Stokesy played after the bit of luck with the no-ball showed the way this team want to go about it.

“Joe is one of the calmest, best ever batsmen for England. The first hour in the morning is going to be crucial and he will be a big part of that.”

Broad accepted two results were still possible – leaving out the agonising prospect of a tie – but England could have found themselves out of contention had he not led a six-wicket raid in the morning session.

Broad claimed two wickets as England took a team hat-trick
Broad claimed two wickets as England took a team hat-trick (Adam Davy/PA)

England hustled the Kiwis out for 285, from the relative security of 251 for five, with three wickets falling in as many deliveries during one decisive Broad over.

He was responsible for two of them, with Ollie Pope’s smart run out of De Grandhomme providing a neat bonus.

“We knew we had to strike with the new ball because the Test match was riding on it,” he said.

“It was huge. If New Zealand get 340-350, it’s a different game. I really enjoyed the feeling of getting the crowd going and lifting the energy in the stadium. The crowd responded brilliantly and so did the players.

“It’s been a really enjoyable Test match, really exciting and hard to know what is going to happen from hour to hour. It’s great to be coming knowing either team could win it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier