Plymouth report significant pitch damage as tractor is driven across in break in

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 3.28pm
Plymouth’s pitch has been damaged following a break in at Home Park (Ben Birchall/PA)
Plymouth have reported significant damage to their pitch after a tractor was driven across it following a break in at Home Park.

Intruders broke through perimeter fencing outside the stadium on Saturday night and proceeded to access the garage before starting up a tractor used for groundwork with aid of tools.

The League One club say the playing surface had been at an “early and crucial stage of renovation” ahead of next season and that costly and extensive repairs will now be required following this “mindless destruction”.

The Pilgrims have reported the matter to police and are offering a reward for information.

An external company which had assisted with groundwork will now need to return to “re-germinate the playing surface” and there is “no guarantee” the damage can be repaired instantly.

A statement from the League One club read: “This work comes at additional cost to the club and places our grounds team under further pressure, with an already tight turnaround for scheduled pre-season matches.

“The club will also be upscaling security at the stadium to ensure that this does not happen again. Of course, this adds further expense, deviating vital funds away from enhancing the stadium, squad and match-day experience at Argyle.

“It should go without saying, but any true supporter of Argyle would not engage in such mindless destruction.

“The trespassers’ ability to efficiently break down newly-installed fencing with specific tools, before accessing the grounds team’s garage and recently-installed roof lighting control system, suggests that the intruders had a solid operational knowledge of Home Park, and the club will be lending its full support to the police in an attempt to see these individuals identified and punished accordingly.”

Argyle are due to host Swansea and Bristol City in pre-season friendlies next month.

