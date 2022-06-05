Robert Page revels in ‘unbelievable feeling’ after guiding Wales to World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Page revels in ‘unbelievable feeling’ after guiding Wales to World Cup

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 9.10pm Updated: June 5 2022, 9.20pm
Wales are off to the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years (David Davies/PA)

Robert Page reflected on “an unbelievable feeling” after guiding Wales to a first World Cup appearance for 64 years.

Wales secured a 1-0 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium after Gareth Bale’s 34th-minute free-kick was headed into his own net by Andriy Yarmolenko.

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey took the man-of-the-match honours with an outstanding display that kept the gifted Ukrainians at bay.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Page said. “It was a stressful game. I thought Ukraine were excellent.

“We knew we had to be at our complete best to get the result, and we had to dig deep at times. I am proud of the players and the supporters.

“It’s massive for the nation. There will be people partying in Cardiff tonight until the early hours tomorrow, and rightly so.

“I’ve just said to the senior players that the one thing they’ve had missing from their CV is a World Cup tournament.

“Gary Speed started this 12 years ago, and I want to dedicate that to Gary as well.

“He started the culture. There was a change, the environment completely changed. Chris Coleman took it on to another level, and I’ve inherited that group.

“We are just confident going into games now. We don’t hope to qualify for the World Cup or Euros now, we believe we can do it, so there’s been a massive change in the mentality as well.

“It’s encouraging, it’s good, we are going in the right direction. We need to continue to develop these young players that we have done for the last few years, and it’s only going to get better for us.

Wales v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales celebrate after securing their passage to the World Cup (David Davies/PA)

“We are growing in confidence game by game. I didn’t see this as a miracle tonight. It is not unusual for us to qualify for major tournaments now.”

Bale hinted Wales’ triumph will force him to put any thoughts about a possible retirement on hold.

Bale told Sky Sports with a smile “for a little bit”, adding: “It’s the greatest result in the history of Welsh football.

“I am just delighted we are going to a World Cup. It means everything, it’s what dreams are made of. I’m speechless. I’m so glad we’ve done it for these amazing fans.

“I haven’t played too much football these last three or four weeks because of my back spasm, but the most important thing was to get through.”

Wales v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Wayne Hennessey (grey) was outstanding for Wales (PA)

On Hennessey’s performance, meanwhile, Page added: “I thought he was magnificent, world-class.

“He delivered like we know he can do. I thought he went to a different level tonight. His performance was outstanding.

“It is just an unbelievable occasion. Things like this will stay with you forever. This is the best moment of my football career, without a doubt.”

Just like at Euro 2016 in France, Wales will find themselves in the same group as England in Qatar with Iran and the United States for company.

Success was achieved in the face of the world willing Ukraine on to victory against the odds.

Russia’s invasion of the country in February, and the bloody conflict that has ensued, made Ukraine the choice of neutrals.

But, as Bale said before kick-off, Wales could not show compassion on the field, and that proved to be the case when nerves were stretched to the limit.

Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov said: “We did everything we could. I want to say sorry that we didn’t score. This is sport.

“One team got lucky, the other team did not get all the luck they needed.

Oleksandr Petrakov
Oleksandr Petrakov was proud of his team (PA)

“I do not have any criticism for any players in the team. There is no need to touch any of the players. If you want to criticise, criticise me. If the team loses, the only loser is the coach.”

On the situation in Ukraine, Petrakov added: “You know what is happening in Ukraine. We have war raging all over the country.

“We have children and women dying on a daily basis, our infrastructure being ruined by Russian barbarians. The Russians want to hurt us, but Ukrainians are defending their land.

“We just want your support, we want your understanding of what is happening at home. God forbid you will ever understand what we feel inside.”

