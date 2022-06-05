Social media reaction as Wales qualify for World Cup for first time in 64 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wales have secured qualification for the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years.

Gareth Bale’s 34th-minute free-kick was headed into his own net by Andriy Yarmolenko as Ukraine were edged 1-0 in the play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the result went down on social media.

The celebrations continue! Congratulations @Cymru on reaching the men’s #FIFAWorldCup after 64 years! 👏 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 5, 2022

England v Wales , FIFA World Cup Group B , Matchday 3. November 29th, 2022. Al Rayyan Stadium, Qatar. Capacity, 50,000. pic.twitter.com/LBtl8YcCtQ — Stan Collymore ❤️🖤 (@StanCollymore) June 5, 2022

Congratulations to Wales on reaching the World Cup finals it’s 64 years since they last qualified the year I was born good luck the whole of Wales will be behind you 👍 — Ian Woosnam (@IWoosnam) June 5, 2022

Massive congratulations to Wales – going to their first World Cup since 1958! Brilliant result. https://t.co/Iq9x2oV68B — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 5, 2022

Wales have qualified for the World Cup. I have wanted this since 1990. I am actually lightheaded. I just can’t process this — Elis James (@elisjames) June 5, 2022

Well done Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 But fantastic from Gareth Bale curtailing his own joy to shake hands and commiserate with every one of the #Ukraine players. #Classy #WALUKR — Omid Djalili (@omid9) June 5, 2022

Now the nightmare of working out who to support when Wales play England — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) June 5, 2022

Llongyfarchiadau mawr iawn @FAWales . Huge congratulations and well deserved. Am far from an expert but I would be flicking a coin if I had to chose between @Ben_Davies33 or Hennessy for man of the match. Well done all, a hefyd arbennig @dafyddiwan — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) June 5, 2022