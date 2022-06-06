Football rumours: Barcelona hoping to sign Mohamed Salah on free transfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Barcelona hoping to sign Mohamed Salah on free transfer

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 7.14am
Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)
What the papers say

Barcelona have offered Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah a move to the Spanish club on a free transfer, according to the Daily Mirror. If the 29-year-old accepts the offer, he would move once his contract with the Reds expires next summer.

Tottenham are ramping up their campaign to sign Middlesbrough 21-year-old right-back Djed Spence, according to the Daily Express. Spence was on loan to Nottingham Forest last season and has impressed Spurs since.

Tottenham are ramping up their campaign to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence (John Walton/PA)

The same paper reports Chelsea are considering offering their former youth-team player Declan Rice his favourite shirt, 41, to persuade the 23-year-old midfielder to return from West Ham.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz may miss out on a move to Roma despite being chased by the club. The Birmingham Mail reports the Italian side’s pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic could end their interest in the 24-year-old.

Players to watch

Gavi: Spanish publication Sport reports Liverpool have ended a chase for the 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder.

Mario Gotze could be on the move (John Walton/PA)

Mario Gotze: Fabrizio Romano reports Benfica are trying to reach an agreement with the 30-year-old to secure him from PSV Eindhoven.

