England include Jonny May and Jack Nowell in training squad

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 10.34am Updated: June 6 2022, 2.08pm
Jonny May (left) and Jack Nowell have earned England call-ups (Adam Davy/PA)
Wings Jonny May and Jack Nowell have been named in a 35-man England squad for a three-day training camp this week.

May made his comeback for Gloucester on Saturday, featuring as a second-half substitute after five months out recovering from a knee injury.

Nowell, who broke his arm during England’s Guinness Six Nations defeat against France in March, also returned for Exeter during the final round of regular season Gallagher Premiership action.

There are first involvements in a senior England camp for Biyi Alo, Charlie Atkinson, Freddie Clarke, Sam Jeffries and Namibia-born Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling.

Players from Premiership semi-finalists Leicester, Saracens, Harlequins and Northampton were not considered for selection.

The list of uncapped players also includes Wasps back Paolo Odogwu and Bath centre Max Ojomoh, but there is no place for experienced Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler.

Sinckler has not played for Bristol since April because of a back injury.

He was among a number of players on Bristol’s unavailability list for their final Premiership game of the season against Sale on Saturday.

And it remains to be seen whether he will follow Tuilagi and Simmonds in being ruled out of the tour.

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and Bath wing Anthony Watson, meanwhile, will attend the Teddington camp to undertake rehab work as they continue to recover from injuries.

England head coach Eddie Jones said: “With a number of players unavailable because of the Premiership semi-finals, we’ve got the opportunity to call up some new players.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn about them and see what potential they have to play a part in the Australia tour.”

England face three Tests against the Wallabies next month, starting in Perth on July 2.

May missed this season’s entire Six Nations campaign, as did Exeter lock Jonny Hill, who is also included.

Hill has not played since early January due to a stress fracture of his lower leg.

Elsewhere, exciting London Irish back Henry Arundell earns another chance to impress as Jones runs the rule over players ahead of the trip Down Under.

Eddie Jones
England head coach Eddie Jones has named a 35-man training squad (Adam Davy/PA)

Jones, though, has already lost Sale centre Manu Tuilagi (knee) and Exeter back-row forward Sam Simmonds (hip) from his tour plans.

And with the Premiership play-offs and final still to take place, he will be keeping his fingers crossed for no further setbacks.

After facing Australia in Perth, England then head to Brisbane for the second Test before rounding off the tour in Sydney on July 16.

