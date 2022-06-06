A closer look at Wales’ World Cup Group B opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

A closer look at Wales’ World Cup Group B opponents

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 12.38pm
Wales are in the same group as England, the United States and Iran at the 2022 World Cup (David Davies/PA)
Wales are in the same group as England, the United States and Iran at the 2022 World Cup (David Davies/PA)

Wales beat Ukraine in a play-off final on Sunday to reach their first World Cup since 1958.

Gareth Bale and company will head to Qatar as underdogs after being the last of the 13 European nations to qualify for the 32-team tournament.

Here, the PA news agency runs the rule over Wales’ Group B opponents in November.

England

England – FIFA World Cup 2018 – Media Activity – 13th June
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) and captain Harry Kane (left) will be coming up against Wales at the 2022 World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Just like at Euro 2016, Wales find themselves in the same group as neighbours England. Wales lost 2-1 to England in Lens six years ago after Gareth Bale had given them a half-time lead. Jamie Vardy equalised before Daniel Sturridge grabbed a stoppage-time winner. But Wales had the last laugh in topping the group, and progressing further in the competition than the Three Lions by reaching the semi-finals. Gareth Southgate’s side are ranked fifth in the world and the Euro 2020 runners-up will be expected to top the section. The two home nations meet in the final round of fixtures on November 29.

United States

England v USA – International Friendly – Wembley Stadium
Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is the United States’ star player (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales will kick-off against the United States on November 21 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, the venue for their three group matches. The US are 15th in the FIFA world rankings, only three places above Wales. Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is the key player in a side managed by Gregg Berhalter. The Americans have emerging talent such as Barcelona full-back Sergio Dest, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna and Juventus’ Weston McKennie. But they were inconsistent in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, finishing behind Canada and Mexico and only secured automatic qualification due to a better goal difference than Costa Rica.

Iran

SOCCER Wales
Wales’ group at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (PA Graphic)

Little may be known about Iran, but the ‘Persian Leopards’ are ranked 21st in the world – three places below Wales. Iran are coached by the Croatian Dragan Skocic and will meet Wales on November 25. Many of their players are based in Iran, but a growing number now ply their trade in Europe. Hull loanee Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Feyenoord’s former Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh are known to English football fans. Iran were impressive in the final round of Asian qualifying, winning eight and drawing one of their 10 games to finish above South Korea and take a spot. But World Cup preparation has been hit by problems with planned games against Canada and South Africa cancelled.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier