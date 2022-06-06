Nathan Patterson back in contention for Scotland’s clash with Armenia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Patterson back in contention for Scotland’s clash with Armenia

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 2.44pm
Nathan Patterson is fit again (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nathan Patterson is fit again (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nathan Patterson is in contention to return to the Scotland side for Wednesday’s Nations League clash with Armenia.

The Everton right-back missed last week’s World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine as he was not fully up to speed following an ankle problem which required surgery in April and sidelined him for almost two months.

However, the 20-year-old, who has emerged as Scotland’s first-choice option at right wing-back, has been training intensively since the Scotland squad met up and has declared himself available for action.

“I’ve trained since we came in the door, working on my fitness, doing some extra stuff with the sports scientists, and I think that’s me ready now,” Patterson said as he faced the media at Oriam on Monday.

Bologna teenager Aaron Hickey started the Ukraine game in Patterson’s absence but Scotland coach Steven Naismith confirmed the former Rangers player is in the thoughts of the management team for the Nations League opener at Hampden.

“Nathan’s been a gradual build-up but he’s now in full contention,” said Naismith. “He’s ticked all the boxes he’s needed to.”

Lyndon Dykes is the only player to have left Steve Clarke’s squad since the Ukraine game after the QPR striker – who went off at half-time on Wednesday – withdrew following a muscle complaint.

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been struggling with a “minor” injury but otherwise everyone is available for Scotland’s first-ever meeting with Armenia.

“Lyndon’s the only one that’s dropped out of the squad,” said Naismith. “Lewis Ferguson didn’t train but it’s very minor so I’d imagine he’ll be back training tomorrow or the next few days. Other than that, everybody’s been on the training pitch.”

