Prop Kyle Sinckler set to miss England’s tour of Australia due to back injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Prop Kyle Sinckler set to miss England’s tour of Australia due to back injury

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 3.00pm
Kyle Sinckler has been sidelined because of a back injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kyle Sinckler has been sidelined because of a back injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler is set to miss England’s tour of Australia due to a back injury, the PA news agency understands.

Sinckler has not played since Bristol were eliminated from the Heineken Champions Cup by Sale in mid-April.

While his injury will not require surgery, it is thought the focus this summer will be on rest and rehabilitation before next season as Bristol continue managing his recovery.

Kyle Sinckler
Kyle Sinckler celebrated after scoring a try for England against Italy (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 29-year-old, who has won more than 50 caps, made his Test debut in 2016 and has proved a key figure during England head coach Eddie Jones’ reign.

He was not named by Jones in a 35-man England squad for a three-day training camp this week.

Jones has already lost Sale centre Manu Tuilagi (knee) and Exeter back-row forward Sam Simmonds (hip) from his Australia tour plans.

England tackle the Wallabies in Perth on July 2, then in Brisbane seven days later and finally Sydney on July 16.

And with the Premiership play-offs and final still to take place, Jones will be keeping his fingers crossed for no further setbacks.

Wings Jonny May and Jack Nowell, meanwhile, are included for the three-day gathering in Teddington.

May made his comeback for Gloucester on Saturday, featuring as a second-half substitute after five months out recovering from a knee injury.

Nowell, who broke his arm during England’s Guinness Six Nations defeat against France in March, also returned for Exeter during the final round of regular season Gallagher Premiership action.

There are first involvements in a senior England camp for Biyi Alo, Charlie Atkinson, Freddie Clarke, Sam Jeffries and Namibia-born Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling.

Players from Premiership semi-finalists Leicester, Saracens, Harlequins and Northampton were not considered for selection.

The list of uncapped players also includes Wasps back Paolo Odogwu and Bath centre Max Ojomoh.

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and Bath wing Anthony Watson will attend the camp to undertake rehab work as they continue to recover from injuries.

Jones said: “With a number of players unavailable because of the Premiership semi-finals, we’ve got the opportunity to call up some new players.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn about them and see what potential they have to play a part in the Australia tour.”

Jonny Hill
Exeter lock Jonny Hill has been named in England’s training squad (Simon Galloway/PA)

May missed this season’s entire Six Nations campaign, as did Exeter lock Jonny Hill, who is also included.

Hill has not played since early January due to a stress fracture of his lower leg.

Elsewhere, exciting London Irish back Henry Arundell earns another chance to impress as Jones runs the rule over players ahead of the trip Down Under.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier