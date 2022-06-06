Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton relishing prospect of Republic debut against Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton relishing prospect of Republic debut against Ukraine

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 11.02pm
Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton is hoping for a Republic of Ireland debut against Ukraine (Tim Markland/PA)
CJ Hamilton is hoping to complete a remarkable journey from non-league football to the international stage when the Republic of Ireland face Ukraine on Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old Blackpool winger has been included in Stephen Kenny’s squad for their four Nations League fixtures this month and has his fingers crossed that a senior cap will come his way before his summer break.

Harrow-born Hamilton – CJ stands for Christopher Junior – was playing his football with National League Gateshead six years ago having concentrated on Gaelic football and hurling in Waterford until he was 12, and only recently emerged on Ireland’s radar after belatedly making his way in England.

He said: “I never put myself out there because I never thought I’d play football when I first left. It was a bit of a random one.

“When I started playing football, I went under the radar because I was at a level where I didn’t think I’d ever get called up.

“As soon as they found out I was Irish, it was quite quick to get sorted. And then based on performances, I earned a call-up.”

Hamilton, whose mother and sister still live in Waterford, moved to England as a teenager and was handed his chance in the game as a trainee at Sheffield United, but did not make a senior appearance for the club and, after spells with non-league Gateshead and Halifax, joined Mansfield during the summer of 2016.

However, he has risen to prominence since his switch to Blackpool in 2020 and having, in Kenny’s words, walked “the road less travelled”, is intent on taking a few more steps along it.

Asked if he still had a lot to achieve, he said: “Definitely. I feel like I was a late starter, I always started things late – I didn’t sign pro until I was 19. Some boys were in academies, I never had that.

“I feel I’m getting better as I get older. I still feel fit, fresh and am raring to go.

“I just love the journey. You always try to achieve as much as possible and when you do go over to England, it’s hard to try and do that because there are so many boys in the same position as you.

“It’s about having a good attitude, working hard – and I’ll always work hard whether in training or doing extras on the pitch. I’ll always give my best and it’s got me to where I am today.”

