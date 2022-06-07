Football rumours: Sadio Mane considers a move to Munich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Sadio Mane considers a move to Munich

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 7.18am
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has begun making living arrangements for a potential move to Germany in the summer, according to the Daily Mail (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has begun making living arrangements for a potential move to Germany in the summer, according to the Daily Mail (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has begun making living arrangements for a potential move to Germany in the summer, according to the Daily Mail. The 30-year-old forward has reportedly asked team-mate Thiago Alcantara if he can move into his house in Munich if he joins Bundesliga champions Bayern.

Staying at Liverpool, and adding to rumours regarding Barcelona’s pursuit of Mohamed Salah, the Daily Mirror reports that the 29-year-old forward had previously told close friends he would commit to a future at Liverpool, but has since begun considering the Spanish side’s offer.

Wales captain Gareth Bale will not be signed by Tottenham again, according to The Daily Telegraph. The 32-year-old winger is looking for a new home before the World Cup.

Wales’ Gareth Bale celebrates after qualifying for the Qatar World Cup following victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier play-off final match at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Sunday June 5, 2022.
Wales Captain Gareth Bale will not be signed by Tottenham again, according to The Daily Telegraph (David Davies/PA)

And The Sun reports Crystal Palace have signed new deals with 33-year-old centre-back James Tomkins and 34-year-old midfielder James MacArthur.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Steven Bergwijn: The Evening Standard reports Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has said the 24-year-old Dutch forward needs to leave Tottenham and join Ajax.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: The Sun writes that Arsenal and West Ham are chasing Manchester City’s versatile Ukraine international.

