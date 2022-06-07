England defender Alex Greenwood isolating after testing positive for coronavirus By Press Association June 7 2022, 11.34am Alex Greenwood has tested positive for coronavirus (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up England defender Alex Greenwood has left the squad’s training camp at St George’s Park after testing positive for coronavirus. The Manchester City left-back is isolating at home, the Lionesses have announced, and will return to training as soon as possible as preparations continue for the June 16 friendly against Belgium. Wishing you a speedy recovery, @AlexGreenwood ❤️— Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 7, 2022 Head coach Sarina Wiegman is not with the squad this week due to a “close family bereavement” and training is being led by her assistant Arjan Veurink. A 28-player squad – soon to be reduced to 23 – has gathered ahead of three friendly fixtures in preparation for the European Championships, hosted by England, in July. The Lionesses take on Holland at Elland Road on June 24 and Switzerland in Zurich on June 30. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Steph Houghton confident of being ready for European Championship Millie Bright says England strength ‘ridiculous’ as build-up continues for Euros Leah Williamson highlights importance of the respect shown to England Women team Beth Mead channelled Olympics disappointment into ‘best form of career’