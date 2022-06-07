Anne Keothavong: Billie Jean Cup in Glasgow will be ‘level up’ for GB players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anne Keothavong: Billie Jean Cup in Glasgow will be ‘level up’ for GB players

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 11.50am
Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong believes bringing the Billie Jean King Cup to Glasgow will provide a boost to her team (Adam Davy/PA)
Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong believes bringing the Billie Jean King Cup to Glasgow will provide a boost to her team (Adam Davy/PA)

Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong believes bringing the Billie Jean Cup to Glasgow will be a “level up” for her players.

The women’s world cup of tennis, previously known as the Fed Cup, will be staged at the Emirates Arena from November 8-13 – the first time the United Kingdom has hosted the event since 1991.

“I’m super-excited for the team that they have this opportunity to be part of these finals on UK soil,” said Keothavong, whose team will, as hosts, compete alongside 11 other nations despite losing to the Czech Republic in April.

“We saw a number of years go when the team had that opportunity at the Copper Box and in Bath how much they loved it and how well supported it was.

“This will be a level up. I personally have never been to any major event in Glasgow and I don’t think any of our team have either, so I’m looking forward to bringing them up.”

Chris Pollard, director of events and digital at the Lawn Tennis Association, believes staging two major events in the same city relatively close together – Glasgow is also hosting a group stage of the Davis Cup in September – will provide a boost to both the sport and the area.

“It is fantastic to take tennis to new audiences outside of the traditional grass-court season and we see this opportunity as a real catalyst for building visibility of tennis in months of the year when otherwise we are not hosting such high-profile tennis events in Britain,” he said.

Great Britain take on the United States in a Davis Cup doubles match in Glasgow
The arena has hosted several Davis Cup ties in previous years (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“It’s an opportunity to reach new audiences and inspire a new generation of women and girls.

“This is a strong legacy event from the Commonwealth Games (in 2014) and will inject strong financial stimulus into the local economy.”

Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Spain, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States are the other teams who will compete in four round-robin groups of three, with the group winners qualifying for semi-finals.

