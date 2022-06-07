Shayne Lavery urges Northern Ireland to use Cyprus ‘hurt’ against Kosovo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shayne Lavery urges Northern Ireland to use Cyprus ‘hurt’ against Kosovo

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 11.58am
Shayne Lavery said Northern Ireland can use their frustrations as fuel against Kosovo (Brian Lawless/PA)
Shayne Lavery wants Northern Ireland to take out their frustrations on Kosovo on Thursday night after the weekend’s drab goalless draw against Cyprus.

A Nations League campaign that began with great optimism, a bullish Ian Baraclough having targeted 12 points from their four fixtures this month, has instead delivered disappointment with an opening 1-0 home defeat to Greece followed by a toothless display in Larnaca.

Northern Ireland, who started this campaign as top seeds in Group Two, head to Pristina in desperate need of a win to stem growing discontent among supporters, who have greeted the final whistles with some jeers in both games so far.

“We want to use the hurt from not beating Cyprus to get the three points against Kosovo,” Lavery said. “I think everyone is motivated to do that.”

Blackpool striker Lavery was a 77th-minute substitute against Cyprus and needed only a couple of minutes to curl a shot narrowly wide, but it was the hosts who had the better chances before Ali McCann missed from point-blank range in the final moments.

“We were disappointed we did not come away with the win,” the 23-year-old added. “We just couldn’t get that finishing touch.”

If there were positives to take from Sunday’s substandard performance, it was a full debut for Manchester City teenager Shea Charles, who impressed with his passing and composure in the first half, while Brodie Spencer and Conor McMenamin got debuts off the bench in the second half.

“It takes time to integrate players,” Lavery added. “However, I feel like we are moving forward and we are looking forward to the game against Kosovo.

“Everyone just wants to play Kosovo now after the game against Cyprus so that we can hopefully put things right. We want to get the three points.

“We are confident that we are gelling more and more as time goes on and hopefully the wins will come with it. There is loads of young talent coming through.”

Those youngsters have been needed on this trip due to the absence of several regulars, including Stuart Dallas, Josh Magennis, Corry Evans, and Craig Cathcart.

Baraclough has said the combination of integrating those new faces, plus the number of players who have not played regularly since their club seasons finished several weeks ago, was behind the disjointed play that has dogged Northern Ireland so far.

“It’s not an easy fix,” the manager said. “I can see when things break down, it’s frustrating, it’s basic stuff and it has a knock-on effect on confidence when it happens and you see that building in the players.

“For me, I’ve said to them about making mistakes, get on with it. If it’s in the final third it’s not a problem. You’ve got to take risks.”

Kosovo will be without Manchester City goalkeeper Aro Muric and Fidan Alti after both were sent off in a 1-0 loss to Greece on Sunday, a setback after they won 2-0 against Cyprus in their opening fixture.

Even so, former France great Alain Giresse has a number of talented players to call upon, including Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani, Norwich winger Milot Rashica and Mallorca forward Vedat Muriqi.

“We have watched clips of Kosovo,” Lavery said. “They have some decent players who are good on the ball.”

