‘Owen’s everything’ – Jamie George compares Farrell to NBA great Michael Jordan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Owen’s everything’ – Jamie George compares Farrell to NBA great Michael Jordan

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 1.58pm
Owen Farrell has been in strong form for Saracens after battling back from successive ankle injuries (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Owen Farrell has been in strong form for Saracens after battling back from successive ankle injuries (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jamie George says Saracens are being inspired in their Gallagher Premiership title quest by their own version of Michael Jordan.

George sees striking similarities between Saracens and England captain Owen Farrell and Jordan after watching ‘The Last Dance’ – a series about the Chicago Bulls’ basketball great.

Harlequins visit StoneX Stadium in the first of Saturday’s Premiership semi-finals and Farrell has taken centre stage in the build-up to a traditionally stormy London derby.

Owen Farrell's influence on Saracens has been compared to the contribution Michael Jordan (pictured) made to the Chicago Bulls
Owen Farrell’s influence on Saracens has been compared to the contribution Michael Jordan (pictured) made to the Chicago Bulls (Anthony Harvey/PA)

“Owen’s everything. Everything. Just watch The Last Dance. Watch Michael Jordan approaching that last play-off game. That’s where you’ll find Owen,” England hooker George said.

“He’s driving the team, coaching the team, he’s leading by example, he’s talking unbelievably well. It’s the whole package.

“When you have Owen Farrell as a captain more often than not your standards are going to be pretty high.”

Victory would place Saracens on the brink of a first Premiership title since 2019, the year when they were relegated for repeated breaches of the salary cap.

Light work was made of their season in the Championship and now they enter the decisive phase of the league with George urging his team-mates to deliver on the stage they have been waiting for.

Jamie George says Saracens are ready to seize their chance
Jamie George says Saracens are ready to seize their chance (Adam Davy/PA)

“When we first got relegated we would speak about coming back, making sure we show everyone what we’re truly about. All those conversations have been happening,” he said.

“Now we’re in the position where we are here and we are reflecting on those times and saying, ‘We’ve spoken about this, we want to make the most of it’. It’s the time to put our hands up and show what we’re truly about.

“We don’t really talk about having a point to prove. We have all been through an awful lot and I’m not just talking about us at Sarries.

“The pandemic and this Premiership final back in front of a full house – we want to be involved in that.

“We have got a big confrontational team in the way of us getting there and there is certainly a feeling in the group we are more than ready and loving being in this occasion.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier