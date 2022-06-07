Steph Houghton confident of being ready for European Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steph Houghton confident of being ready for European Championship

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 3.04pm
Steph Houghton, right, is stepping up her training with England Women at St George’s Park (Joe Giddens/PA)
England defender Steph Houghton is confident she can return to her best in time for next month’s European Championship.

The Manchester City skipper, capped 121 times by her country, has not played under Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman having been sidelined since January due to injury.

But the 34-year-old has not ruled out a return to action in time to play her part in next month’s tournament, which is hosted by England.

England stalwart Steph Houghton has not played for club nor country since January
After completing a training session at St George’s Park on Tuesday, Houghton said: “I’ve been given a chance to do that and prove my fitness, but I back myself, I back my fitness, I back the work I’ve done that nobody’s seen and I’m improving every single day.

“I’m enjoying being back out on the pitch doing what I do. I’m confident I can get back to my best.

“You’ve only seen a snippet of what happens here, but there’s a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

“I’m proud of where I’ve come from and the people that I’ve been with to get here. There’s a long way to go, but I’m really happy.”

Houghton was England captain for eight years before handing over the armband to Arsenal defender Leah Williamson for the Euros due to question marks over her fitness.

Centre-back Houghton sustained an Achilles injury in September and suffered a setback when returning to action for City in January before undergoing surgery in February.

The Lionesses play Belgium at Molineux on June 16 in the first of three friendlies – they face the Netherlands at Elland Road on June 24 and then face Switzerland in Zurich on June 30.

Wiegman will soon cut her 28-player squad down to 23 for the Euros, with the Lionesses taking on Austria at Old Trafford in the opening match.

Houghton added: “I think for me the next step and the next aim is to make the squad first and foremost. It’s important that I don’t get too ahead of myself.

“With the squad announcement being pushed back, it gives me more chances and more training sessions to impress.”

Fellow defender Alex Greenwood has left the squad’s training camp after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Manchester City left-back is isolating at home, the Lionesses have announced, and will return to training as soon as possible.

Wiegman is not with the squad this week either due to a “close family bereavement” and training is being led by her assistant Arjan Veurink.

