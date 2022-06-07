Northampton looking to put Leicester hidings firmly behind them – Phil Dowson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Northampton looking to put Leicester hidings firmly behind them – Phil Dowson

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 4.42pm
Northampton forwards coach Phil Dowson is relishing a play-off battle against Leicester
Northampton forwards coach Phil Dowson is relishing a play-off battle against Leicester

Phil Dowson admits that Northampton endured two “chastening experiences” against East Midlands rivals Leicester in the Gallagher Premiership this season.

But Saints have an opportunity to put those defeats – 55-26 on home soil and 35-20 at Leicester – firmly behind them on Saturday.

Northampton travel to Mattioli Woods Welford Road for a play-off showdown as they target a first Premiership final appearance since their title-winning 2013-14 campaign.

They beat Leicester in the play-offs that season – a pulsating 21-20 win at Franklin’s Gardens when a late Tom Wood try edged Saints to victory.

It promises to be a Herculean task, though, with Tigers unbeaten at home in the Premiership this term.

And they also finished top after the 24-game regular season, winning 20 of those fixtures.

Saints’ title success eight years ago came a season after they were defeated 37-17 by Leicester in the Twickenham showpiece.

Northampton
Northampton players celebrate winning the Premiership title in 2014 (David Davies/PA)

“It feels pretty special,” said Northampton forwards coach Dowson, who will succeed Chris Boyd as Saints’ rugby director this summer.

“We have worked hard to give ourselves an opportunity in a semi-final, and it’s exciting.”

Saints secured a play-off spot on the back of six victories in their last seven Premiership games.

That sequence included an unlikely second-half comeback success at Bath and a 32-21 victory over Harlequins that was secured by James Grayson’s late penalty.

Dowson added: “We have put a run together, and that is what we had to do with the position we found ourselves in.

“It is clear as day when you are sat in ninth position that you have to start winning some games.

“That put a little bit of pressure on us, and the players responded in a brilliant way. Some of our performances have been excellent, and we are in a position now where we can have a crack at it.

“We have taken a hiding twice (against Leicester), and they have been chastening experiences, particularly in a local derby.

“We have to learn our lessons from that and it is clear for us in terms of getting our game on the field and dealing with their very aggressive and dominant performances.

“How we manage to get ourselves into the game is integral to the success of our game-plan. We have to be physical and we have to be disciplined.

“The derbies are incredibly special, and playing in a semi-final is also an incredibly special occasion.

“We’ve had two East Midlands derbies this season, and we haven’t been brilliant in them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier