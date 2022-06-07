Brennan Johnson: Premier League football with Forest will aid my World Cup hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brennan Johnson: Premier League football with Forest will aid my World Cup hopes

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 5.22pm
Brennan Johnson is aiming to establish himself as a Wales regular (David Davies/PA)
Brennan Johnson believes playing Premier League football at Nottingham Forest will boost his ambition of starting for Wales at the World Cup.

Johnson scored 19 goals last season to help fire Forest into the top flight and is one of the most exciting talents to emerge in Welsh football for several years.

But the 21-year-old has yet to establish himself as a regular starter for the national team, again appearing as a late substitute on Sunday as Wales beat Ukraine to qualify for a first World Cup since 1958.

Brennan Johnson scored 19 goals last season to help Nottingham Forest into the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Seeing the boys who are in the Premier League and doing well, it puts them in good stead to play in these big games,” said Johnson, who is expected to start Wales’ Nations League game against Holland in Cardiff on Wednesday.

“Now I’ll be doing it, I will be testing myself against good players every week in the Premier League.

“So when I come into these Wales games I’ll have better experience of playing at the highest level.

“The more club games I can impress in, it makes you want to start. It only helps.”

Johnson was the subject of a reported £18million bid from Brentford in January, but chose to stay at his hometown club for whom his father David played for between 2001 and 2006.

He was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Season at the EFL awards and had been tipped for a Premier League move even if Forest had failed to beat Huddersfield in the play-off final at Wembley.

Johnson said: “There were a lot of games in January and I didn’t have too much time to think about it (his future).

“There was a short period when it did become a thing, what I was going to do, but in my head I always wanted to stay.

“I believed in the team, that we had a real good chance of going up.

“Even when we weren’t too high in the league I knew we had the players to really push on. I’m happy I made that decision.

“I knew this season I had the capabilities to play in the Premier League.

“To do it with Forest is so much better and it’s definitely going to help me in terms of my Wales career as well.”

Wales v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Brennan Johnson says watching Gareth Bale in games has helped his development (David Davies/PA)

Johnson says his personal development has benefited from sharing training sessions with Wales captain Gareth Bale.

“He’s such a good player and I pick up little things from him daily from every session,” said Johnson.

“When I’m on the bench, I’m watching little things he does in games.

“The way he gets past people is something I want to do in my game.”

