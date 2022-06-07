Scott McKenna ready to take Scotland chance in absence of Kieran Tierney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scott McKenna ready to take Scotland chance in absence of Kieran Tierney

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 5.30pm
Scott McKenna gears up for Armenia (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scott McKenna gears up for Armenia (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scott McKenna is hoping to get a chance to shine in the absence of Kieran Tierney as Scotland kick off their Nations League campaign.

The left-sided Nottingham Forest centre-back has been unable to play for the national team as often as he would like as he has been in competition with the highly-regarded Arsenal man, who is usually one of the first names on Steve Clarke’s team sheet.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper got the nod to start the World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine last week with Tierney out injured, and McKenna is hopeful he will see some game time over the next week as Scotland face Armenia home and away either side of a weekend trip to the Republic of Ireland.

“There’s been a lot of good players playing in front of me but I’ve always been ready to try and take my chance when it comes and now is no different,” said 25-year-old McKenna, speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Hampden clash with Armenia.

“When Kieran’s playing on the left of a back three – the position I play at my club – it’s always going to be difficult to get in there with the quality he has.

“There are also other very capable players in that position. First and foremost, I’m always delighted just to be in the squad because there’s so much competition but hopefully if I get the chance I can do well and keep my place.”

Scotland’s defence toiled against Ukraine last week but McKenna does not believe the absence of Tierney should force Clarke to ditch his preferred system with three at the back.

“We’ve had success with this formation the last couple of seasons,” he said. “There’s absolutely no reason to change it. It’s up to the players that come in to play to the best of their abilities and make it work.”

McKenna met up with the Scotland camp last Monday on the back of helping Forest secure promotion to the Premier League with a play-off final victory over Huddersfield.

“I don’t think there’s many better ways to finish the season,” he said.

“Obviously, it’s a different day, being at Wembley with so many fans and all the pressure on the game. It wasn’t the best of games but thankfully we won in the end.

“I’ve not really thought too much about the Premier League yet because we played on the Sunday and then I was up here on Monday with the squad.

“Getting to that level is something every kid dreams of so I want to stay in the Forest team first and foremost and hopefully experience quite a few games at that level.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier