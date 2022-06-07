Rashford gets to work as celebs bat for charity – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 7.

Football

Marcus Rashford put the work in.

Mo Salah was home.

Gary Lineker had a laugh.

When Sterling scored against Germany….

Daniel James was still celebrating.

History made! For the first time in 64 years we’re going to the @FIFAWorldCup! An absolute privilege to be part of this group ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @Cymru pic.twitter.com/Ez9jJMqR76 — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) June 7, 2022

Pompey got creative.

Spurs revealed their new kit.

Obviously Harry Kane looks elite. pic.twitter.com/GI6RGgIzQh — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 7, 2022

Liverpool remembered Ian St John, on what would have been his 84th birthday.

Remembering a true Reds legend, Ian St John, on what would have been his 84th birthday ❤ pic.twitter.com/IVKERQAU15 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 7, 2022

Vintage Bobby Moore….

Vintage Bobby Moore. The great man at his best 👏 🗓 #OnThisDay in 1970 pic.twitter.com/bArrev5Tu0 — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 7, 2022

Cricket

A week to remember for Joe Root.

A very special week for me and my family but the best feeling is winning matches for England. Thanks for all the messages, looking forward to Trent Bridge 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/EN0rgUFM5Q — Joe Root (@root66) June 7, 2022

Bear Grylls was part of a star-studded line-up.

Good afternoon Wormsley 🤩 We are super excited for today…watch this space#RockforRuth 🎸 pic.twitter.com/lIL5TNPv21 — Ruth Strauss Foundation (@RuthStraussFdn) June 7, 2022

Kevin Pietersen was up with the birds.

And then enjoyed his “greatest ever Lion encounter”…

Rugby Union

When Sam met Alice.

Went to see @alicecooper last night. What a brilliant concert. Absolute gent and amazing performer. 🤘 Now have to persuade my wife to get the drum kit back 😂🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jA69fBAL57 — Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) June 7, 2022

Boxing

Tyson Fury splashed out.

Eddie Hearn predicted total carnage.

Ricky Hatton showed off his body transformation.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton had fun with his family.