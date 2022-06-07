Robbie Neilson delighted as Peter Haring signs new Hearts deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robbie Neilson delighted as Peter Haring signs new Hearts deal

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 9.26pm
Peter Haring is staying at Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Peter Haring is staying at Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has expressed his delight after Peter Haring signed a new contract.

The Austrian midfielder has signed a one-year deal following uncertainty about his future.

The 29-year-old arrived at Tynecastle in 2018 and his next appearance will be his 100th for the club.

Neilson told the Hearts website: “I’m very happy that we’ve reached an agreement with Peter. Everyone knows about his quality and what he brings to the table, so to get him back for the new season is very pleasing.”

Sporting director Joe Savage added: “Peter had been back in Austria for his holiday. I spoke to his agent, then Peter spoke to the manager, and we agreed that he would be back for next season.

“He’s one that we’re delighted to keep because he was such a big part of last season’s success. We’re really pleased to get him re-signed.”

