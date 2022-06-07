Robbie Neilson delighted as Peter Haring signs new Hearts deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has expressed his delight after Peter Haring signed a new contract.

The Austrian midfielder has signed a one-year deal following uncertainty about his future.

The 29-year-old arrived at Tynecastle in 2018 and his next appearance will be his 100th for the club.

Neilson told the Hearts website: “I’m very happy that we’ve reached an agreement with Peter. Everyone knows about his quality and what he brings to the table, so to get him back for the new season is very pleasing.”

Sporting director Joe Savage added: “Peter had been back in Austria for his holiday. I spoke to his agent, then Peter spoke to the manager, and we agreed that he would be back for next season.

“He’s one that we’re delighted to keep because he was such a big part of last season’s success. We’re really pleased to get him re-signed.”