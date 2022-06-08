Chelsea sign France international Eve Perisset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea sign France international Eve Perisset

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 10.08am
Eve Perisset’s career in France included a spell with Paris St Germain (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Eve Perisset’s career in France included a spell with Paris St Germain (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Chelsea have signed versatile France defender Eve Perisset on a three-year contract until the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old will join the Women’s Super League champions on July 1 from French club Bordeaux.

Perisset, who can operate in both full-back positions and in midfield, began her career with Lyon and then spent four seasons at Paris St Germain before joining Bordeaux in 2020.

She has been capped 34 times by her country and is set to represent Les Bleues this summer at Euro 2022.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes told the club website: “Eve brings a wealth of experience and is a versatile player.

“With her mentality and professionalism, we have no doubt she will complement the group well.”

Perisset has won the Champions League, French league title and the Coupe de France Feminine five times during her career, in addition to international glory in the Tournoi de France and She Believes Cup.

“It’s a fantastic honour to join Chelsea and to be the first French female player to become a Blue,” she said.

“The time was right for me to make this big move to London and I cannot wait to meet the team and the fans.”

